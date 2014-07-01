Free Methodist Church Holding Memorial Service for Bill Budke

Posted on July 1, 2014 | 12:40 p.m.

Source: Free Methodist Church

It is with great sadness that we let you know that Bill Budke passed away Sunday, June 29, 2014, due to injuries sustained from a car accident on Saturday.

Inger and their daughters, Kristiana and Sofia, were not injured, though they were also in the car at the time of the accident.

Presently the family is remaining in Chico along with extended family while they await the donation of Bill's organs as was his desire.

Please be in prayer with them during this devastating loss. Also pray for their extended families as well as for all of us who love Bill deeply.

The memorial service will be in the Free Methodist Church sanctuary, 1435 Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara, at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 12. A reception will follow at the church.

We are comforted with the knowledge that even as we grieve his passing, Bill is with our Lord.