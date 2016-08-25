Free Methodist of Santa Barbara to Hold Installment Service of Rev. Colleen Hurley-Bates

Faith

The Free Methodist Church of Santa Barbara, located at 1435 Cliff Drive, has announced the installation service of its new lead pastor, Rev. Colleen Hurley-Bates, to be held Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, at the 8, 9:30 and 11 a.m. worship services.

Hurley-Bates attended UC Santa Barbara, where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree in developmental psychology in 1989.

After completing one year of a two-year master’s program in clinical psychology at Pepperdine University, she earned a Master of Divinity from the seminary at Azusa Pacific University in 2002.

During her time at UCSB, Hurley-Bates began working for Cliff Drive Care Center, the social outreach of the Free Methodist Church, where for five years she directed the pre-kindergarten, after-school and summer camp programs.

In 1995, she worked for the Free Methodist Church as director of adult ministries. Upon her ordination as an elder in 2002, she was given the title of associate pastor of adult ministries, coordinating Bible studies, adult education, discipleship and ministries to senior citizens. In 2014, she switched duties to children’s ministries, addressing the needs of children and families in the congregation.

In 2015, in preparation for the retirement of Rev. Dr. Denny Wayman, senior pastor for the past 40 years, the Southern California Conference conducted a national search to find his replacement.

The January announcement of Rev. Hurley-Bates as the congregation’s eighth lead pastor was met by overwhelming support.

As Wayman said during the announcement, “Although I had nothing to do with the decision to appoint Colleen as the next lead pastor, I could not be more pleased.”

While Huley-Bates’s duties began upon Rev. Wayman’s retirement in June, the upcoming installation service will be officiated by Superintendents Gary Enniss and Denny Wayman, who, along with Rev. Larry Walkemeyer, oversee approximately 75 Free Methodist churches and ministries in the Southern California region.

This church — “The Heart of the Mesa” — has served the greater Santa Barbara community for the past 61 years.

Hurley-Bates has been married to Mark Bates, a mathematics professor at Oxnard College, for 23 years. They have one daughter, Olivia, who is an eighth grader at Providence Christian School.

— Anne Kyle is the communications coordinator at the Free Methodist Church of Santa Barbara.