Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 7:06 am | Fair 42º

 
 
 
 
Faith

Free Methodist of Santa Barbara to Hold Installment Service of Rev. Colleen Hurley-Bates

By Anne Kyle for the Free Methodist Church of Santa Barbara | August 25, 2016 | 3:15 p.m.

The Free Methodist Church of Santa Barbara, located at 1435 Cliff Drive, has announced the installation service of its new lead pastor, Rev. Colleen Hurley-Bates, to be held Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, at the 8, 9:30 and 11 a.m. worship services.

Hurley-Bates attended UC Santa Barbara, where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree in developmental psychology in 1989.

After completing one year of a two-year master’s program in clinical psychology at Pepperdine University, she earned a Master of Divinity from the seminary at Azusa Pacific University in 2002.

During her time at UCSB, Hurley-Bates began working for Cliff Drive Care Center, the social outreach of the Free Methodist Church, where for five years she directed the pre-kindergarten, after-school and summer camp programs.

In 1995, she worked for the Free Methodist Church as director of adult ministries. Upon her ordination as an elder in 2002, she was given the title of associate pastor of adult ministries, coordinating Bible studies, adult education, discipleship and ministries to senior citizens. In 2014, she switched duties to children’s ministries, addressing the needs of children and families in the congregation.

In 2015, in preparation for the retirement of Rev. Dr. Denny Wayman, senior pastor for the past 40 years, the Southern California Conference conducted a national search to find his replacement.

The January announcement of Rev. Hurley-Bates as the congregation’s eighth lead pastor was met by overwhelming support.

As Wayman said during the announcement, “Although I had nothing to do with the decision to appoint Colleen as the next lead pastor, I could not be more pleased.”

While Huley-Bates’s duties began upon Rev. Wayman’s retirement in June, the upcoming installation service will be officiated by Superintendents Gary Enniss and Denny Wayman, who, along with Rev. Larry Walkemeyer, oversee approximately 75 Free Methodist churches and ministries in the Southern California region.

This church — “The Heart of the Mesa” — has served the greater Santa Barbara community for the past 61 years.

Hurley-Bates has been married to Mark Bates, a mathematics professor at Oxnard College, for 23 years. They have one daughter, Olivia, who is an eighth grader at Providence Christian School.

Anne Kyle is the communications coordinator at the Free Methodist Church of Santa Barbara.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 