Free ‘New to Medicare Seminar to Cover Enrollment, Coverage and Plans

The Santa Barbara Public Library System is sponsoring a free seminar by HICAP (Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program) for people interested in better understanding Medicare.

The "New to Medicare" presentation will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 10 at the Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.

“HICAP is offering this presentation to help new beneficiaries and their caregivers better understand this comprehensive health care program,” said Jim Talbott, president of the Board of Directors for the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens.

Even those who currently have Medicare coverage could benefit from this detailed overview. Topics will include a comprehensive introduction to Medicare, including what Medicare covers, supplemental insurance, Part D prescription coverage, Medicare, and employer group health plans and retiree health plan considerations.

HICAP offers free and unbiased counseling and information on Medicare issues. HICAP does not sell, recommend or endorse any insurance product, agent, insurance company or health plan.

The presentation is a service of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens, with financial assistance through a grant from the federal Center for Medicare and Medical Services.

For more information about the "New to Medicare" presentation and to reserve a seat at this free seminar, contact the local HICAP office at 800.434.0222, 805.928.5663 or [email protected], or register online by clicking here. Preregistration is not required.

Information about Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, programs and events is available online at SBPLibrary.org. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Christine Gallery is a reference librarian for the Santa Barbara Public Library System.