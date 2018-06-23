Free Pet Boarding for Mudslide Evacuees

San Roque Pet Hospital has announced it is offering to help those evacuated or losing their homes from the Montecito mudslides with free boarding for their dogs and cats.
San Roque Pet Hospital is a part of the Santa Barbara Veterinary Group comprised of three locally owned veterinary hospitals: San Roque Pet Hospital, Montecito Pet Hospital and Goleta Airport Pet Hospital.
Montecito Pet Hospital is forced to close for one-two days due to the mudslides and inaccessibility. All cases are being referred to San Roque Pet Hospital and to Goleta Airport Pet Hospital.
San Roque Pet Hospital, 3034 State St., Santa Barbara, offers veterinary care with a full-service veterinary hospital. Hours are 7:30 am.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Phone 682-2647.
— Jeanise S. Eaton for San Roque Pet Hospital.