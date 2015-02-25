Therapist Laura Hout Offering Free Phone Consultations During National Eating Disorders Week

Laura Hout, MPW, LMFT, is offering free phone consultations during National Eating Disorders Week, Feb. 22-28, for anyone needing information about eating disorders resources on the Central Coast area.

She is a member of the Binge Eating Disorder Association, a former board member of the International Association of Eating Disorders and writes frequently about the challenges of living in an obesogenic environment.

Hout is a licensed marriage and family therapist who helps individuals and families struggling with binge eating disorder, bulimia and obesity, as well as relationship/couples issues.

She created the workshop Beyond Overeating to help women and men seeking evidence-based skills and support as they overcome overeating. Workshops for March are currently forming. Click here for more information.