Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 12:27 pm | Partly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Free Post-Disaster Event in Santa Barbara to Focus on ‘How We Heal: Listening for the Good’

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | February 22, 2018 | 6:26 p.m.

A free event Saturday in Santa Barbara hosted by Cottage Health and Old Mission Santa Barbara aims to offer resources and guidance for healing after the Thomas Fire and Montecito debris flows.

How We Heal: Listening for the Good” takes place from 9 a.m. to noon at the Old Mission Santa Barbara’s Junipero Serra Hall, 2200 Garden St. at East Los Olivos Street.

The gathering features a community panel discussion comprised of civic officials and local leaders, as well as a faith-based panel, continental breakfast and refreshments. 

A recording booth will be available for attendees to share their stories for reflection, and to gather personal recollections and experiences of the large-scale disasters. It's optional to participants.

Parking is free at the Old Mission Santa Barbara lot, 2201 Laguna St., or street parking along Garden Street.

Reservations are recommended, and about 100 seats are remaining for the event, Cottage spokeswoman Maria Zate said on Thursday.

To register, visit www.cottagehealth.org/howweheal.

Call 805.879.8768 if you have any questions about the event.

The program includes:

9 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. — Continental breakfast.

9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. — Welcome from Fr. Dan Lackie, OFM, and Ron Werft, Cottage Health's president and CEO.

9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. — Community panel moderated by Noozhawk Publisher Bill Macfadyen, and compromised of state Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson; Kelly Moore, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff Office's commander of South County operations; Eder Gaona-Macedo, executive director of Future Leaders of America; and Paul Erickson, medical director of Cottage Health Psychiatry and Addiction Medicine.

10:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. — Break and refreshments. 

10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. — Faith-based panel moderated by the Rev. Pam Washburn, director of spiritual care services, Cottage Health, and compromised of the Rev. Dr. Katherine Wiebe, executive director of the Institute for Congregational Trauma and Growth; Father Lawrence Seyer, pastor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel; Keli Vaughan, resident instructor at Mahakankala Buddhist Center; and Afaf Turjoman of the Islamic Society of Santa Barbara.

11:45 a.m. to noon — Closing remarks.

Noon: Refreshments, and an opportunity for guests to receive materials on resources.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 