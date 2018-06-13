Free Post-Disaster Event in Santa Barbara to Focus on ‘How We Heal: Listening for the Good’

A free event Saturday in Santa Barbara hosted by Cottage Health and Old Mission Santa Barbara aims to offer resources and guidance for healing after the Thomas Fire and Montecito debris flows.

“How We Heal: Listening for the Good” takes place from 9 a.m. to noon at the Old Mission Santa Barbara’s Junipero Serra Hall, 2200 Garden St. at East Los Olivos Street.

The gathering features a community panel discussion comprised of civic officials and local leaders, as well as a faith-based panel, continental breakfast and refreshments.

A recording booth will be available for attendees to share their stories for reflection, and to gather personal recollections and experiences of the large-scale disasters. It's optional to participants.

Parking is free at the Old Mission Santa Barbara lot, 2201 Laguna St., or street parking along Garden Street.

Reservations are recommended, and about 100 seats are remaining for the event, Cottage spokeswoman Maria Zate said on Thursday.

To register, visit www.cottagehealth.org/howweheal.

Call 805.879.8768 if you have any questions about the event.

The program includes:

9 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. — Continental breakfast.

9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. — Welcome from Fr. Dan Lackie, OFM, and Ron Werft, Cottage Health's president and CEO.

9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. — Community panel moderated by Noozhawk Publisher Bill Macfadyen, and compromised of state Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson; Kelly Moore, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff Office's commander of South County operations; Eder Gaona-Macedo, executive director of Future Leaders of America; and Paul Erickson, medical director of Cottage Health Psychiatry and Addiction Medicine.

10:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. — Break and refreshments.

10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. — Faith-based panel moderated by the Rev. Pam Washburn, director of spiritual care services, Cottage Health, and compromised of the Rev. Dr. Katherine Wiebe, executive director of the Institute for Congregational Trauma and Growth; Father Lawrence Seyer, pastor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel; Keli Vaughan, resident instructor at Mahakankala Buddhist Center; and Afaf Turjoman of the Islamic Society of Santa Barbara.

11:45 a.m. to noon — Closing remarks.

Noon: Refreshments, and an opportunity for guests to receive materials on resources.

