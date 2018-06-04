County Education Office, Sprigeo Offering Free Presentation on ‘Understanding Bullying’

The Santa Barbara County Education Office and Sprigeo are partnering to present a free special session titled "Understanding Bullying" from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. next Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the SBCEO auditorium, 4400 Cathedral Oaks Road in Santa Barbara.

The target audience for this event is parents and guardians of children in kindergarten through 12th grade.

This evening training will be delivered by national presenter Wayne Sakamoto, director of school safety for the Murrieta Valley Unified School District. With more than 20 years of experience in the field of school and community safety, Sakamoto has developed and implemented a number of award-winning school safety, prevention and intervention programs. He has received three Golden Bell Awards by the California School Boards Association for his work in violence prevention.

Topics include:

» How to recognize if your child is being bullied

» Developing approaches for use with your child’s school to resolve a bullying issue

» How bullying is different for boys and girls

» Understanding cyberbullying

Spanish translation will be available. Parents and guardians who are interested in attending should register online by clicking here.

— Julie Sorenson is the public relations director for Sprigeo.