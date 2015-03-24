Friday, April 6 , 2018, 4:03 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Free Prom Dresses Available for High School Girls at Assistance League Boutique

By Mary Heron for the Assistance League of Santa Barbara | March 24, 2015 | 3:33 p.m.

Starting April 11, the Assistance League of Santa Barbara will be open for all high school girls wishing to borrow — free of charge — a dress for her senior prom.

There will be over 500 new and almost new dresses in all sizes, with many from award-winning designers.

The Prom Dress Boutique will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays April 11, 18 and 15 and May 2 and 9, and 16, and from 3 to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays April 15,  22 and 29 and May 6 and 13.

Be sure to bring you school ID. There is ample parking and a friendly staff will be waiting to assist you.

Dresses are available to all girls attending a high school prom regardless of economic need.

The boutique will be located at 1259 Veronica Springs Road, off Las Positas Road.

— Mary Heron is the public relations chair for the Assistance League of Santa Barbara.

