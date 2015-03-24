Free Prom Dresses Available for High School Girls at Assistance League Boutique

Starting April 11, the Assistance League of Santa Barbara will be open for all high school girls wishing to borrow — free of charge — a dress for her senior prom.

There will be over 500 new and almost new dresses in all sizes, with many from award-winning designers.

The Prom Dress Boutique will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays April 11, 18 and 15 and May 2 and 9, and 16, and from 3 to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays April 15, 22 and 29 and May 6 and 13.

Be sure to bring you school ID. There is ample parking and a friendly staff will be waiting to assist you.

Dresses are available to all girls attending a high school prom regardless of economic need.

The boutique will be located at 1259 Veronica Springs Road, off Las Positas Road.

— Mary Heron is the public relations chair for the Assistance League of Santa Barbara.