Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 8:31 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Free Reading and Homework Help Available at Local Libraries

By Santa Barbara Public Library System | October 27, 2014 | 3:29 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Central Library children’s area buzzes with after-school activity during the Homework Help Program.

Families are encouraged to bring children grades K-6 in for homework and reading assistance on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Wednesdays from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Children can sign up for 20-minute sessions with staff and trained volunteers on a first-come, first-served basis. Children and adults are also invited to sign up for computer reading programs Lexia and Reading Plus during program hours.

Parents can sign up for free adult tutoring through the library’s Adult Literacy Program during Homework Help time. Any adult who wants a tutor may call the Adult Literacy Program at 805.564.5619 or contact [email protected].

A recent survey from the National Center for Families Learning finds that 60 percent of parents admit that their children’s homework is a struggle. The library strives to support children and parents by equipping them with the tools they need to succeed in school, work and life.

As one volunteer said, “I wish we had this program when I was a kid.”

This popular program has served over 100 families since this school year began, and new children continue to sign up daily. Recently, a library patron stopped by the children’s area and commented positively, “I just had to check this out. It’s Grand Central Station over here!”

Any teens or adults interested in volunteering for this program are welcome to call 805.564.5632.

The Carpinteria and Eastside libraries also offer programs to assist children with homework. At the Eastside Library, homework assistance can be found on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. The fall session begins Nov. 4 and there is limited space. Pre-registration is required for this ongoing program.

At the Carpinteria Library, the homework center operates on a drop-in basis and has dedicated computers for students in grades 3 through 8. The homework center at the Carpinteria Library is open from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays and 1 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. All three locations have bilingual staff available to support communication.

The Central Library’s Homework Help Program is supported in part by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered in California by the State Librarian.

Information about Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events and programs is available at SBPLibrary.org. All library programs are free and open to the public. We’re building a love of reading, one reader at a time.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 