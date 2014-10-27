Free Reading and Homework Help Available at Local Libraries

The Santa Barbara Central Library children’s area buzzes with after-school activity during the Homework Help Program.

Families are encouraged to bring children grades K-6 in for homework and reading assistance on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Wednesdays from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Children can sign up for 20-minute sessions with staff and trained volunteers on a first-come, first-served basis. Children and adults are also invited to sign up for computer reading programs Lexia and Reading Plus during program hours.

Parents can sign up for free adult tutoring through the library’s Adult Literacy Program during Homework Help time. Any adult who wants a tutor may call the Adult Literacy Program at 805.564.5619 or contact [email protected].

A recent survey from the National Center for Families Learning finds that 60 percent of parents admit that their children’s homework is a struggle. The library strives to support children and parents by equipping them with the tools they need to succeed in school, work and life.

As one volunteer said, “I wish we had this program when I was a kid.”

This popular program has served over 100 families since this school year began, and new children continue to sign up daily. Recently, a library patron stopped by the children’s area and commented positively, “I just had to check this out. It’s Grand Central Station over here!”

Any teens or adults interested in volunteering for this program are welcome to call 805.564.5632.

The Carpinteria and Eastside libraries also offer programs to assist children with homework. At the Eastside Library, homework assistance can be found on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. The fall session begins Nov. 4 and there is limited space. Pre-registration is required for this ongoing program.

At the Carpinteria Library, the homework center operates on a drop-in basis and has dedicated computers for students in grades 3 through 8. The homework center at the Carpinteria Library is open from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays and 1 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. All three locations have bilingual staff available to support communication.

The Central Library’s Homework Help Program is supported in part by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered in California by the State Librarian.

Information about Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events and programs is available at SBPLibrary.org. All library programs are free and open to the public. We’re building a love of reading, one reader at a time.