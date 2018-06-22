Friday, June 22 , 2018, 1:22 pm | Overcast with Haze 64º

 
 
 
 

Free Rides Highlight Goleta Railroad Days Weekend at South Coast Railroad Museum

By Gary Coombs for the South Coast Railroad Museum | July 31, 2014 | 9:20 a.m.

Free miniature-train and handcar rides will be given to South Coast Railroad Museum visitors during Goleta Railroad Days weekend, Aug. 9-10.

Visitors may ride as often as they like. The rides will operate continuously from 1 to 3:45 p.m.

The free train rides are made possible by a generous contribution from The Towbes Group.

The half-mile-long “Goleta Short Line” ride around the museum grounds takes about nine minutes. It is suitable for all ages, except the very young and very old. In the interest of safety, all train riders must be meet the minimum 34-inch height requirement. For the handcar, riders must be at least 48 inches tall.

Admission to the railroad museum is also free; donations are appreciated. The museum is located at 300 N. Los Carneros Road in Goleta.

— Gary Coombs is director of the South Coast Railroad Museum.

