Free Screening of ‘SPLIT,’ Q&A to Focus on Divorce and Effects on Children

SPLIT, a film about divorce through kids' eyes, will be shown during a free screening event at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 28 on the second floor of the Mental Wellness Center, 617 Garden St. in Santa Barbara.

Almost half the children in the United States will experience their parents’ separation before the age of 16 — more than any other country in the western world.

SPLIT is a candid, poignant and often humorous film about kids and divorce made exclusively from the point of view of the children — no adults, no experts, just kids speaking the powerful truth of what is on their minds and in their hearts.

The film features 12 children ages 6 to 12 who explore the often-frightening and always life-altering separation of their parents. Their wisdom, candor and humor will give courage to other children and encourage parents to make better choices as they move through divorce.

There will be a panel discussion with time for Q&A facilitated by attorneys and mental health professionals who are members of the International Academy of Collaborative Professionals.

For more information and to RSVP, call 805.722.0204 or click here. RSVPs are appreciated, but walk-ins are always welcome.