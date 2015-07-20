Free Screening of “The Hunting Ground” to be Held at the Marjorie Luke Theater

Advice

On Sunday, July 26, a free screening of the documentary film “The Hunting Ground” will be held at the Marjorie Luke Theater from 1–4 p.m., followed by a panel discussion with representatives from local universities, State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson and other policy makers.

Presented by Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County and Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center. Co-Sponsors, friends and supporters include: Mayor Helene Schneider, Councilmember Gregg Hart, Betty Stephens, the Santa Barbara Women's Political Committee, State Senator Hannah Beth Jackson, Assemblymember Das Williams, Supervisor Salud Carbajal, Supervisor Janet Wolf, former Supervisor Susan Rose and Councilmember Cathy Murillo.

From the Academy Award-nominated filmmaking team behind “The Invisible War” comes a startling exposé of sexual assault on U.S. college campuses, institutional cover-ups and the brutal social toll on victims and their families. The film is a powerful tool to help ignite conversation, raise awareness and drive change. Panelists will explore how this issue is handled locally and answer audience questions.

Join the movement. Every student, parent, alumna and alumnus, faculty member and administrator can be an advocate for justice. Together, we can support survivors, hold university presidents accountable and stop this epidemic.

—Sherry Holland is the Programs Committee Chair for the Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County.