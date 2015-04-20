Free Self-Defense Workshop for Adults Offered in Santa Maria

The Santa Maria Department of Recreation and Parks invites active adults to an introductory self-defense workshop on Wednesday, April 29 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Elwin Mussell Center, 510 E. Park Ave.

This free class will present strategies for staying safe and for escaping potentially dangerous situations. The session is self-paced and is appropriate for people of all abilities.

Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing for the hands-on exercises.

Pre-registration is required by Monday, April 27 at the Recreation and Parks Department, 615 S. McClelland St. Space is limited.

Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805.925.0951 x260.

— Dennis Smitherman is a recreation supervisor for the City of Santa Maria.