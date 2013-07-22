HICAP to Present Free Seminar on ‘Medicare Plans and Changes’

The HICAP (Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program) will sponsor a free seminar for people interested in better understanding Medicare benefits and recent changes.

The “Medicare Plans and Changes” presentation will be held at noon Thursday at the Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave.

“HICAP is offering this presentation to help people with Medicare and their caregivers better understand this comprehensive health care program and current changes,” said Karen O’Neil, president of Board of Directors for the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens.

Topics will include a general overview of Medicare and recent changes related to the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.

HICAP is pleased to partner with the Goleta Community Center in presenting this important information to the community.

HICAP offers free and unbiased counseling and information on Medicare issues. HICAP does not sell, recommend or endorse any insurance product, agent, insurance company or health plan. The presentation is a service of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens, HICAP with financial assistance, in whole or in part, through a grant from the Center for Medicare and Medical services, the federal Medicare agency.

For more information about the ”Medicare Plans and Changes” seminar and to reserve a seat, contact HICAP at 805.928.5663, .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or click here.

— Frank Nelson is a program manager for the Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program.