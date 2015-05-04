City of Santa Maria Hosting Free Seminar on Driving Safety for Seniors

The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department will be hosting a free driving safety seminar from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, May 8 at the Elwin Mussell Center, 510 E. Park Ave.

Theresa Thompson, Department of Motor Vehicles ombudsman, will inform the public about driving safety and the rights that seniors have with the California DMV as a continuing effort to keep them driving as long as possible.

The public is invited to this and future seminars taking place the second Friday of each month covering a wide range of informative topics.

Light refreshments will be provided, and no pre-registration is required.

Questions about this event may be directed to Marjorie Gjerdrum at 805.925.0951 x347.

— Cindy Hoskins is a recreation supervisor for the City of Santa Maria.