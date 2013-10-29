Free Seminars to Cover Medicare Prescription Drug Plans for 2014

HICAP and Sansum Clinic are offering free seminars to help seniors get the most benefit from Medicare.

HICAP, the Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program, does not sell anything but provides information and counseling about Medicare so you can make informed decisions.

Attend one of these seminars to be informed about 2014 prescription drug plans. You will understand the changes in premiums, co-payments, deductibles and formularies, how to find the best plan for you in 2014 and how you can save money on your medicine.

The first program will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Nov. 12 in the third-floor conference room at Sansum Clinic, 215 Pesetas Lane in Santa Barbara.

The second program, sponsored in partnership with the Lompoc Community Center, will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Nov. 20 at the Lompoc Community Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave.

These presentations are open to the community and free of charge. To register or for more information, click here or call 866.829.0909.

— Margaret Weiss is the health education director for Sansum Clinic.