Free Seniors Days Return to the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden Starting April 18

Mondays are about to become the favorite day for seniors to visit the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden thanks to a partnership with Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels. Six free admission days for seniors over the age of 60 will begin April 18, 2016, during regular Garden hours from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

The Garden and Welch-Ryce-Haider will offer something special each free day, starting April 18 with Art in the Garden.

Plein air landscape artist and teacher Chris Potter will turn a blank canvas into a colorful painting of a garden scene, such as the meadow in full bloom.

“I hope people bring paints, pencils or crayons to create their own work of art,” says Potter. “I enjoy teaching people landscape painting and will be happy to share some tips with garden visitors.”

You don’t need to be an artist to enjoy this special day. An exclusive new California wildflower coloring book (for adults and kids alike) created for the garden will be for sale in the Garden Shop to color on site or take home.

Additional examples of Potter’s work will be on display in the Garden Shop.

To see what other special activities are lined up for the year, visit www.sbbg.org.

“Since 1924, Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels have been helping families celebrate life,” Stephen Gibson, managing partner at Welch-Ryce-Haider. “What better way to celebrate the beauty of life than to host a day for seniors at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden during spring wildflower season?”

Wheelchair accessible paths wind around the poppies and lupine blooming in the historic meadow and down to the Home Demonstration Garden, while easy walking trails lead to the Manzanita Section and to the authentic Japanese Teahouse.

As a special gift, seniors may pick up a free historic postcard in the Garden Shop, which sells many exclusive nature inspired gifts.

“The garden is a great place for people of all ages. Seniors particularly enjoy the healthy, easy walking trails, opportunities for life-long learning and becoming a part of our tight-knit volunteer community,” said Barbara Backlund, visitor services manager at the Botanic Garden.

Unpaved trails throughout the garden can be uneven and may have roots and rocks, so be sure to wear sturdy shoes and watch your step. Wheelchairs are not provided at the garden.

Parking is limited and reservations are requested for groups of 10 or more. Call 805.682.4726 x160 or email [email protected] to make a reservation.

— Rebecca Mordini is the communications coordinator at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.