Free Spay/Neuter Clinic for Pets of Cuyama Valley Residents

Santa Barbara County Animal Services is partnering with C.A.R.E. 4 Paws to bring a Dog Licensing Clinic and free Spay-Neuter Clinic to residents of the Cuyama Valley, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, April 22, at New Cuyama Valley Family Resource Center.

Free spay or neuter appointments are available to Santa Barbara County Pet owners only. Space is limited. For spay or neuter appointments with C.A.R.E. 4 Paws, call 968-2273 or email [email protected] to schedule an appointment.

All dogs must be on leash and cats in carriers. No appointments needed for vaccinations.

There are four steps to being a responsible pet owner:

1. Vaccinate: Vaccinations are the best way to protect pets against life-threatening diseases and viruses.

2. Licensing: Licensing your pet is required by state and local laws. All dogs over the age of 4 months are required to wear a license. A license tag is your pet’s ticket home should the pet become lost.

3. Spay or neuter: Spaying or neutering a pet prevents the birth of unwanted puppies and kittens and enhances a pet's health and quality of life.

4. Microchip: Microchipping is a form of permanent identification. With a microchip, your pet can be easily identified if found by a shelter or veterinary office.

The Cuyama Valley Licensing and Spay or Neuter Clinic provides:

Santa Barbara County Dog Licenses. Visit www.projectpetsafe.org for information regarding unaltered licensing requirements.

Affordable vaccinations: rabies, $5; DHPP, $14; bordetella $14. Discount microchip, $10.

Cash (no bills over $50) and checks accepted, no debit/credit cards. For more information, call Project PetSafe, 934-6968.

— Susan Klein-Rothschild for Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.