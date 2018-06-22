Free ‘Summer Breeze’ Community Walk to Kick Off Aug. 9 in Santa Maria

The Santa Maria Recreation & Parks Department invites walking enthusiasts of all ages to a free community walk at Jim May Park, 809 Stanford Drive, starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 9.

The Summer Breeze Walk is part of the monthly themed Community Walks Series held throughout the year to help participants maintain a regular walking regimen for health and fitness.

Join the fun and dress up as the tackiest tourist and win a prize. Participants walk at their own pace during the one-mile leisurely walk.

Light refreshments will be provided at the conclusion of the walk. No pre-registration required.

Questions may be directed to the Recreation & Parks Department at 805.925.0951 x260.