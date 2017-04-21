‘Bond, James Bond’ at Your Service in Free Summer Cinema Series

UCSB Arts & Lectures and the Santa Barbara County Office of Arts & Culture present the return of Santa Barbara’s free Summer Cinema outdoor film series with 007: Bond, James Bond. The series runs July 5 through Aug. 25.

Films screen indoors at 7:30 p.m Wednesdays at UCSB Campbell Hall. Outdoor screenings take place at 8:30 p.m. Fridays at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Garden.

Bring blankets, low-back beach chairs (seat must be no more than 6 inches above the ground), a picnic dinner, blankets and your friends. Filmgoers may begin setting up on the lawn at noon on the day of the courthouse screenings.

One of the highest-grossing franchises of all time, James Bond’s reign on cinema screens worldwide has spanned 55 years, starting in 1962 with Dr. No, starring Sean Connery, through 2015’s Spectre, starring Daniel Craig.

Over the course of 24 films and six Bond actors, the James Bond character — along with the megalomaniacal supervillains, memorable henchmen, unforgettable Bond girls, and of course, the gadgets — have captured the imaginations of generations.

Eight Bond films made up of classic favorites that top many best-of lists will be screened in chronological order to reveal Bond’s evolution: Dr. No, From Russia with Love, Goldfinger, You Only Live Twice, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, The Spy Who Loved Me, GoldenEye and Skyfall.



Film lineup:



Dr. No: Wednesday, July 5, Friday, July 7. Bond (Sean Connery), codename 007, is sent to the Caribbean to investigate the death of a fellow British operative.

From Russia with Love: Wednesday, July 12, Friday, July 14. In this Cold War thriller, Bond (Connery) willingly falls into an assassination ploy in order to retrieve a stolen Soviet encryption device.



Goldfinger: Wednesday, July 19, Friday, July 21. Arguably the quintessential Bond film, this landmark in the series finds 007 (Connery) face to face with one of the most notorious villains of all time whose devious scheme is to obliterate the world’s economy.

You Only Live Twice: Wednesday, July 26, Friday, July 28. When Bond (Connery) and the Japanese secret service ninja force uncover a sinister global conspiracy, they must stop the culprit of a series of space hijackings before nuclear war breaks out.



On Her Majesty’s Secret Service: Wednesday, Aug. 2 only: (Note: Fiesta at courthouse, no courthouse screening). Bond (George Lazenby) uncovers a biological warfare scheme involving beautiful women from around the world and must infiltrate a hidden stronghold in the treacherous Swiss Alps.



The Spy Who Loved Me: Wednesday, Aug. 9, Friday, Aug. 11. British and Russian nuclear submarines go missing, leading Bond (Roger Moore) to team up with Soviet counterpart Major Anya Amasova (Barbara Bach) to battle a megalomaniac shipping magnate Karl Stromberg (Curt Jurgens).



GoldenEye: Wednesday, Aug. 16, Friday, Aug. 18. When a powerful satellite system falls into the hands of an ally-turned-enemy, only Bond (Pierce Brosnan) can save the world from an awesome space weapon that could destroy the earth in one pulse.



Skyfall: Wednesday, Aug. 23, Friday, Aug. 25. When Bond’s (Daniel Craig) latest assignment goes terribly wrong, it leads to a calamitous turn of events: Undercover agents around the world are exposed and 007 must take to the shadows to track down and destroy the threat.

007: Bond, James Bond is presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures and the Santa Barbara County Office of Arts & Culture.

Special thanks to Santa Barbara County Parks, the Community Services Department of Santa Barbara County, the Santa Barbara County Park Foundation and Big Green Cleaning Company. Films at UCSB presented with support from the Freshman Summer Start Program.

Media sponsors are 88.7 KCRW, KCSB 91.9 FM, Santa Barbara Independent and VOICE Magazine.

For more information call UCSB Arts & Lectures, 893-3535 or visit www.artsandlectures.ucsb.edu.

— Caitlin O'Hara for UCSB Arts & Lectures.