Free Summer Film Series to Kick Off With Noir Classic ‘The Maltese Falcon’

By Caitlin O’Hara for UCSB Arts & Lectures | June 7, 2016 | 3:10 p.m.

This summer’s free film series “Bogie & Bacall”  kicks off with screenings of The Maltese Falcon at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, at UC Santa Barbara’s Campbell Hall and 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 8, outdoors at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Garden. Friday’s screening features a pre-show live music mix by KCRW DJ Anthony Valadez.

The summer cinema series features eight Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall classics, including the four films in which the legendary Hollywood couple starred in together as well as all-time cinema favorites they created individually.

Films will be screened Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. at Campbell Hall and Fridays at 8:30 p.m. under the stars at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Garden. The series will run from July 6 through Aug. 26.

A mixture of mystery, romance and thriller, The Maltese Falcon stars Humphrey Bogart as no-nonsense private detective Sam Spade, who gets more than he bargained for when he takes a case brought to him by femme fatale Miss Wonderly, played by Mary Astor.

On the quest for a priceless statuette, Spade must contend with murder, deceit and memorable villains like a quirky low-life crook played by Peter Lorre.

Based on one of author Dashiell Hammett’s best thrillers, this iconic film was John Huston’s directorial debut.

Courthouse filmgoers are encouraged to bring blankets, low-back beach chairs (not to exceed 34 inches in height), a picnic dinner and friends. 

Filmgoers may begin setting up on the lawn at noon on Fridays. Arrive early to find the best spots for what has become a favorite Santa Barbara summer pastime.

“Bogie & Bacall” is presented by UCSB Arts & LecturesSanta Barbara County Arts CommissionSanta Barbara County Park Foundation and Santa Barbara County Parks Division.

Admission to all film screenings is free. For a full list of films and other information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535 or visit www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu.

Caitlin O’Hara is the senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.

 

