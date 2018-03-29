Monday, June 4 , 2018, 4:34 pm | A Few Clouds 65º

 
 
 
 

Free Support Groups Focus on Disaster Healing

By Maria Zate for Cottage Health | March 29, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Cottage Health Offers Free Support Groups for One Year to Aid in the Post-Disaster Healing Process

 
In response to the Thomas Fire and debris flow, Cottage Health is offering free support group sessions for one year to all who live and work in the greater Santa Barbara area.

The How We Heal: Trauma and Anxiety Support Groups will be led by licensed clinicians from Cottage to help attendees learn how to manage symptoms of anxiety, depression and trauma.
 
Personal attention will be given to each person’s situation during the long recovery period. Participation in all sessions is free and open to anyone who needs support due to their experiences related to the recent disasters.

There are separate groups for children and teens, as well Spanish-speakers. One group is dedicated to survivors who directly experienced the disaster.
 
“Cottage believes it’s essential for our community to get the emotional, spiritual and mental health support they need to recover after the events of Jan. 9," said Darcy Keep, administrative director for psychiatry and addiction medicine at Cottage Hospital.

"We’re offering these support groups at no cost with the goal of reaching as many people as possible who need assistance,” she said.
 
Sessions began on March 19, but anyone may register or attend a group at any time throughout the program, which will be offered for one year. All group sessions meet at or near Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
 
Each of the Cottage support group sessions is designed to stand on its own. Attending every session is not required, although it is encouraged, said Layla Farinpour, manager of therapeutic services for Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The curriculum renews every 12 weeks and participants can continue to attend the sessions as long as they like during the year.
 
For more information about the Cottage support groups, contact Farinpour, 569-7501, [email protected] or visit cottagehealth.org/howweheal.
 
Cottage Health also is a member of the Community Wellness Team, led by the Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness. The team is a collaboration of 13 local agencies working together to support the wellness of our community.

— Maria Zate for Cottage Health.

 

