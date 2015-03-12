Friday, April 6 , 2018, 8:44 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

TEDx Live to Broadcast from Santa Barbara for First Time

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | March 12, 2015 | 3:23 p.m.

Locals looking to be inspired by ideas worth spreading won’t have to travel to Vancouver, Canada, to get in on the next TED Talk event.

For the first time ever next Tuesday, TEDx Live will be broadcast in real time in Santa Barbara, where 100 people will be able to watch the all-day conference for free, thanks to efforts by one local couple.

The popular nonprofit offered a live simulcast opportunity to thousands of loyal TED followers, and Kymberlee Weil and Mark Sylvester jumped at the chance.

Up to 100 people can sign up for TEDxLive, which the couple will host at The Narrative Loft at 1 N. Calle Cesar Chavez, #240.

The live stream starts at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday — the first day of the week-long conference in Vancouver — featuring four sessions under the theme “Truth and Dare.”

“We’re scrambling to make this a super interesting event outside the 20 speakers,” said Sylvester, also an ambassador for 805connect. “We think that it will fill up probably by the end of the day Thursday. We’re doing a ton of social media.”

Sylvester and Weil previously produced TEDx American Riviera locally for three years from 2010-2012. Weil continues to coach TED speakers professionally.

Kymberlee Weil

Mark Sylvester

A big difference this time: They don’t have a whole year to plan the event, since they just obtained the proper licensing to show TED last Friday.

They secured the location Sunday and a media partner in Noozhawk. Organizers are still looking for donations, food trucks and event volunteers, since they can’t charge attendees a dime.

TED talks typically cost thousands to attend because speakers are so sought after.

“What’s interesting about this is instead of watching one, we’re going to watch four sequentially,” Sylvester said of the sessions, geared toward people “who are interested in expanding their horizons.”

The Narrative Loft in Santa Barbara will host 100 people who will sit in on the city's first TEDx Live event next week. (Michelle Lee / The Narrative Loft photo)

He described TED’s inspiration conferences as a “worldwide phenomenon,” adding that the main stage event in Vancouver has been sold out for a year.

Speakers the first day alone include a scientist, geometric artist, neuroscientist and perceptual navigation specialist.

“I am also thrilled to host the conversations that we will have in between the TED Talks,” said Weil, founder of Strategic Samurai. “We live in a community with our own extraordinary people all around us. All it takes is one idea to change a whole organization or an entire industry or even the world.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

