Free Teen Culinary Arts Program Accepting Applications for 2016 Classes

Advice

The City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department will again offer its popular, free Teen Culinary Arts Program for local youth. The Department is now accepting applications for the program, which begins January 2016.

The Teen Culinary Arts Program is open to students attending any Santa Barbara area high school. Program participants learn cooking skills, healthy nutrition and other culinary arts skills in a fun, interactive environment.

The goal is to provide experience by showing students the full spectrum of the culinary arts profession in a safe, nurturing and healthy atmosphere. Professional chefs teach students how to prepare and use fresh fruit, vegetables, grains,and meats as parts of healthy, interesting meals.

Now in its seventh year, the Teen Culinary Arts program has reached over 175 students since it began.

“After a hard day at school, the students love the hands-on creative experience in the kitchen,” said Anita Dominocielo-Ho, who has coordinated the program since it was founded in 2009. The program now also contains a second-year offering for former students who wish to continue to increase their skills.

As well as teaching basic skills for at-home use, Teen Culinary Arts has a valuable vocational component, during which students learn about jobs in the food industry such as working in a restaurant or running a small business such as a bakery or catering company.

Program participants also have the opportunity to visit a Princess Cruise ship visiting Santa Barbara to tour the catering facilities on board.

After each class, students may take home the meals they have prepared that afternoon.

Students can choose between classes on Mondays from 3:45 - 6:30 p.m. at the Franklin Neighborhood Center (1136 E. Montecito Street) or on Tuesdays from 4:15 - 7 p.m. at the Westside Neighborhood Center (423 West Victoria Street).

This year’s course session begins Jan. 4 and ends April 28, 2016. Space is limited at each site, and applications will be accepted until the class is filled.

The Teen Culinary Arts program is provided at no cost through donations from the Adelle Davis Foundation, the Bragg Health Institute, the PARC Foundation and individual donors.

For more information, or to apply for the program, please contact Anita Dominocielo-Ho at 805.451.2928 or [email protected].

— Summers Case is the marketing coordinator at the City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department.