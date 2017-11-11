Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 4:25 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 
College Basketball

Free-Throw Shooting Leads Westmont to 4th Straight Win

By Westmont Sports Information | November 11, 2017 | 9:56 p.m.

Jerry Karczewski was a perfect 14-for-14 from the free-throw line and scored 34 points, leading Westmont to a 91-85 men's basketball win over Redlands on Saturday at Murchison Gym.

Sean Harman knocked down 9 of 12 free throws, and the Warriors made 29 of 35 from the charity stripe.

“I thought we got to the free-throw line well," coach John Moore said. "I thought Jerry and Sean carried us there. Between the two of them they shot 26 free throws, which is an absurd amount of free throws by two people. That tells you how much they’ve been attacking the rim.”

Westmont went into halftime with a 43-36 advantage, despite shooting 37.8% from the floor.

“I thought we executed a little bit better. We shot 51% in the second half which was much better than we had in the first half – that’s a sign of execution. I’m really encouraged by that,” applauded Moore.

David Gunn finished with 16 points and 7 rebounds. Moore said, “I thought David Gunn, for part of that second half, was as good as he’s been in his career.”

Moore added: “Noah Blanton and Olisa Nwachie rebounded for us in ways that were important tonight. I thought we did a nice job on the boards overall, outrebounding them 45-35.” Blanton finished with 11 rebounds and Nwachie six.

