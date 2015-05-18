Free Volunteer Training for ESL Tutors Available at Carpinteria Library

Volunteer tutors can make a difference in their community by teaching English conversation, reading, writing and other basic skills to other adults.

The Santa Barbara Public Library System’s Adult Literacy Program will offer a “fast-track” volunteer training for new ESL (English as a Second Language) tutors. This free, one-session class meets Tuesday, June 2, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carpinteria Library, 5141 Carpinteria Ave. in Carpinteria.

Free library tutoring helps adult learners reach their personal goals, including building job skills, communicating more clearly, and learning how to help their own children with schoolwork.

Tutors are asked to make a six-month commitment to tutoring, and to sign up for the training course by calling 805.564.5619 or contacting [email protected].

— Beverly Schwartzberg is an adult literacy coordinator for the Santa Barbara Public Library System.