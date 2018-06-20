Free Wellness Seminars for Seniors to Offer ‘Perspectives on Aging’

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care and Maravilla Senior Living Community are two of Santa Barbara’s leading resources for valuable health information in the field of senior care aging. Together, for the second year in a row, they are presenting a free series of senior health and wellness seminars, titled “Perspectives on Aging.”

These free seminars will feature “What You Need to Know” to guide seniors and their family members through today’s health and wellness conversations.

The first seminar will be held this Wednesday, Oct. 16, with Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care’s Dr. Eric Trautwein, M.D., and hospice team. This panel presentation, titled “Hospice: A Medicare Benefit Worth Asking About,” will explain what you need to know about this end-of-like care option.

The second seminar will be held Wednesday, Oct. 23, and is titled “Stroke: What You Need to Know.” Dr. Phillip Delio, M.D., of Neurological Associates of Santa Barbara, will examine what can cause a stroke or “brain attack” and how it affects the body. Guests will learn warning signs and symptoms and what one should do following a stroke. There will be a discussion about new clot-busting drugs and what hospitals are doing to treat this silent illness.

The third and final seminar will be Wednesday, Oct. 30 with Dr. William Gallivan, M.D., from Santa Barbara Orthopedic Specialists. His presentation “Technology Based Join Replacement — The Cutting Edge” will be a discussion on the high-tech world of robotics and technology-based applications now being used in total knee replacement surgery. Guests will learn about the rapid knee recovery technique and what the future holds for joint replacement procedures.

Each of the seminars will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Maravilla Valencia Room, where light refreshments will be served, and tours of Maravilla will be available following. Seating is limited for the lectures, so the community is encouraged to kindly RSVP to Andrea Katz by calling 805.350.7513.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.