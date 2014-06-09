Free Window VIN Etching Event Offered for Car Owners

Want to help keep your car from being stolen?

The Automobile Club of Southern California’s Santa Barbara Branch, the Santa Barbara Police Department, the National Insurance Crime Bureau and the California Highway Patrol’s Coastal Division will hosting a free window VIN etching event for car owners from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 18 in the Macy's lower level parking lot on the north side of La Cumbre Plaza, 136 S. Hope Ave. #B-7 in Santa Barbara.

A team of Auto Club professionals will use stencils and applicators to lightly etch the unique vehicle identification number on your car, truck or SUV windows. We’re unable to etch “classic cars” that do not have a 17-digit VIN.

Car theft is the No. 1 property crime in the nation. A window VIN-etched vehicle is a car thief’s nightmare, since they steal vehicles to sell off their parts. Etched windows make the car less profitable for car thieves. Etched windows also help law enforcement in the recovery of your vehicle.

Bring your current vehicle registration and/or proof of ownership. You also will be asked to sign a consent and release form.

You’ll leave with etched windows, anti-car theft materials and greater peace of mind.

For more information, call the Auto Club Santa Barbara Branch at 805.682.5811.