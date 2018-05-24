Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 11:29 am | Overcast 67º

 
 
 
 

Martial Arts Fitness Offers Free Women’s Self-Defense Workshop

By Alex Rodriguez for Martial Arts Family Fitness | May 24, 2018 | 10:04 a.m.

Martial Arts Family Fitness (MAFF), a family-owned-and-operated school dedicated to improving lives through martial arts, will host a free women’s self-defense workshop at 6 p.m. Friday, May 25, at the school, 122 E. Gutierrez St.

The public is invited to attend the event which is designed to empower women and teach basic self-defense strategies and techniques.

"This workshop is part of our series that are designed to empower women," said Hapkido master Melodee Meyer, founder and co-owner of MAFF.

Workshop attendees will learn basic skills and techniques that will allow them to protect themselves from violence, and if required, techniques designed to disable an attacker.

"At Martial Arts Family Fitness we provide a safe place for women to tap into their internal strength, learn lifesaving techniques, and connect with one another,” Meyer said.

“I have attended the last few workshops and am truly grateful for the information I have received as well as what I have learned,” said Shane Healy. “Master Mel and her team do a great job teaching us basic skills that can help anyone ward off an attack.

“We learn about situational awareness, as well as strategies to keep ourselves safe. It is a great place find your voice and build trust in yourself and others.”

“We meet the fourth Friday of each month at our school and offer personal safety tips along with practical self-defense techniques,” Meyer said.

“Simple things, like avoiding certain areas while alone, using the buddy system when going out, and making use of daily household items or items we carry as defensive weapons,” she said.

— Alex Rodriguez for Martial Arts Family Fitness.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 