Martial Arts Fitness Offers Free Women’s Self-Defense Workshop

Martial Arts Family Fitness (MAFF), a family-owned-and-operated school dedicated to improving lives through martial arts, will host a free women’s self-defense workshop at 6 p.m. Friday, May 25, at the school, 122 E. Gutierrez St.

The public is invited to attend the event which is designed to empower women and teach basic self-defense strategies and techniques.

"This workshop is part of our series that are designed to empower women," said Hapkido master Melodee Meyer, founder and co-owner of MAFF.

Workshop attendees will learn basic skills and techniques that will allow them to protect themselves from violence, and if required, techniques designed to disable an attacker.

"At Martial Arts Family Fitness we provide a safe place for women to tap into their internal strength, learn lifesaving techniques, and connect with one another,” Meyer said.

“I have attended the last few workshops and am truly grateful for the information I have received as well as what I have learned,” said Shane Healy. “Master Mel and her team do a great job teaching us basic skills that can help anyone ward off an attack.

“We learn about situational awareness, as well as strategies to keep ourselves safe. It is a great place find your voice and build trust in yourself and others.”

“We meet the fourth Friday of each month at our school and offer personal safety tips along with practical self-defense techniques,” Meyer said.

“Simple things, like avoiding certain areas while alone, using the buddy system when going out, and making use of daily household items or items we carry as defensive weapons,” she said.

