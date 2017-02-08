Freebie Film — ‘Me Before You’ — for Teens at Library

Teens are invited to see a free movie — Me Before You — at 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at the Santa Maria Public Library, 421 S. McClelland St.

Me Before You (2016), is a story of a small-town girl who forms a bond with a recently paralyzed man for whom she is caring. This movie is rated PG-13 for thematic elements and some suggestive material.

This program is open to junior high and high school students. Light snacks will be provided.

The Library’s hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays. The library is closed on Sundays.

Questions may be directed to Youth Services, 925-0994.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.