Ceremony at Santa Maria’s Freedom Monument Veterans Memorial Provides Annual Remembrance

An annual ceremony at the Freedom Monument Veterans Memorial served as a reminder about those killed while serving in the military and reaffirmed Santa Maria’s strong relationship with Vandenberg Air Force Base.

Approximately 125 people, including veterans, active-duty airmen and students from St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic School, gathered at the memorial outside the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center for Friday’s ceremony.

The event also noted the 77th anniversary of Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 and the 17th anniversary of the Freedom Monument.

“We must all remember that the freedom we all enjoy is only possible because the high price that was paid,” said Bob Hatch, a Vietnam War veteran and Freedom Monument co-founder. “It continues to be the price that enables us to have ceremonies and observances like the one today in cities and towns across the country.

“Those stationed at Vandenberg Air Force Base, right over the hill, who we are honoring here today, stand vigil against those who would do us harm and once again we owe them a great debt of gratitude,” Hatch added.

The memorial, originally dedicated in 2001, now notes 113 Santa Maria Valley men who were killed while serving in the military since World War I.

“The Freedom Monument Veterans Memorial represents a commitment from our community to assure that all fallen veterans are appropriately remembered,” said Dave Cross, memorial co-founder and master of ceremonies.

The monument is designed to provide family and friends of the fallen with some closure and honor, while recognizing nothing will alleviate their loss, Cross added.

Fifth District County Supervisor Steve Lavagnino said he read the names of those including on the memorial while preparing for his speech and was struck by the diversity represented in the Santa Marians.

“The other thing that stood out to me how young they were,” Lavagnino said about the men, many who were in their teens or early 20s when they died.

During the ceremony, Santa Maria representatives reaffirmed the partnership with Vandenberg Air Force Base, and Mayor Alice Patino and Glenn Morris from the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce, presenting a plaque to Col. Bob Reeves, 30th Space Wing vice commander.

“In many parts of our country, I think there are communities that don’t always appreciate the soldiers, the airmen who live among us, who work on our behalf,” Morris said. “On behalf of the city of Santa Maria, the Chamber of Commerce and the community at large, we want to reaffirm that partnership with you and the men and women who serve with you each day.

“We present this plaque as a small token of our ongoing commitment to friendship, to partnership, and to community with the folks at Vandenberg Air Force Base,” Morris added.

Additionally the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department received recognition for its role in maintaining the memorial thorough the years and helping renovate the landscaping.

Recreation and Parks Director Alex Posada accepted the plaque, but noted his staff members in the audience and those who ensure year after year that the site looks “spiffy and ready to go.”

This year, his staff redesigned the landscaping and polished the monument, Posada added.

“We really do want to acknowledge the city and particularly the Recreation and Parks Department for taking on that ongoing, often unheralded work, of making sure this memorial doesn’t fade, that it continues to be an appropriate recognition of those who are memorialized here,” Morris said.

“We know that’s a commitment. We know that’s something that will never end and we appreciate your willingness to do that.”

