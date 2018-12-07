Pixel Tracker

Friday, December 7 , 2018, 6:02 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Ceremony at Santa Maria’s Freedom Monument Veterans Memorial Provides Annual Remembrance

Event also celebrates community partnership with Vandenberg Air Force Base and recognizes Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department

man plays taps

Michael Stadnick plays taps at the end of the ceremony for the Freedom Monument Veterans Memorial in Santa Maria on Friday morning. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

< 4696 > of 6
men salute flag

Veterans salute as the Santa Maria Police Department Honor Guard presents the colors at the start of the Freedom Monument Veterans Memorial on Friday morning. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

< 4697 > of 6
man speaks at podium

Col. Bob Reeves, 30th Space Wing vice commander, speaks during the Freedom Monument Veterans Memorial ceremony Friday. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

< 4701 > of 6
man speaks during ceremony

Bob Hatch, highly decorated Vietnam War veteran and chairman of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee, speaks during the Freedom Monument Veterans Memorial ceremony Friday morning. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

< 4699 > of 6
man hands out plaque

Recreation and Parks Director Alex Posada accepts a plaque for his department's care of the Freedom Monument Veterans Memorial on Friday from Glenn Morris, CEO of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

< 4698 > of 6
man places wreath at memorial

Congressman Salud Carbajal places a wreath at the Freedom Monument Veterans Memorial in Santa Maria on Friday morning. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

< 4700 > of 6
 
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | December 7, 2018 | 3:00 p.m.

An annual ceremony at the Freedom Monument Veterans Memorial served as a reminder about those killed while serving in the military and reaffirmed Santa Maria’s strong relationship with Vandenberg Air Force Base.

Approximately 125 people, including veterans, active-duty airmen and students from St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic School, gathered at the memorial outside the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center for Friday’s ceremony.

The event also noted the 77th anniversary of Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 and the 17th anniversary of the Freedom Monument. 

“We must all remember that the freedom we all enjoy is only possible because the high price that was paid,” said Bob Hatch, a Vietnam War veteran and Freedom Monument co-founder. “It continues to be the price that enables us to have ceremonies and observances like the one today in cities and towns across the country.

“Those stationed at Vandenberg Air Force Base, right over the hill, who we are honoring here today, stand vigil against those who would do us harm and once again we owe them a great debt of gratitude,” Hatch added. 

The memorial, originally dedicated in 2001, now notes 113 Santa Maria Valley men who were killed while serving in the military since World War I.

“The Freedom Monument Veterans Memorial represents a commitment from our community to assure that all fallen veterans are appropriately remembered,” said Dave Cross, memorial co-founder and master of ceremonies. 

The monument is designed to provide family and friends of the fallen with some closure and honor, while recognizing nothing will alleviate their loss, Cross added.

Fifth District County Supervisor Steve Lavagnino said he read the names of those including on the memorial while preparing for his speech and was struck by the diversity represented in the Santa Marians.

“The other thing that stood out to me how young they were,” Lavagnino said about the men, many who were in their teens or early 20s when they died.

During the ceremony, Santa Maria representatives reaffirmed the partnership with Vandenberg Air Force Base, and Mayor Alice Patino and Glenn Morris from the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce, presenting a plaque to Col. Bob Reeves, 30th Space Wing vice commander.

men salute flag Click to view larger
Veterans salute as the Santa Maria Police Department Honor Guard presents the colors at the start of the Freedom Monument Veterans Memorial on Friday morning. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

“In many parts of our country, I think there are communities that don’t always appreciate the soldiers, the airmen who live among us, who work on our behalf,” Morris said. “On behalf of the city of Santa Maria, the Chamber of Commerce and the community at large, we want to reaffirm that partnership with you and the men and women who serve with you each day.

“We present this plaque as a small token of our ongoing commitment to friendship, to partnership, and to community with the folks at Vandenberg Air Force Base,” Morris added.

Additionally the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department received recognition for its role in maintaining the memorial thorough the years and helping renovate the landscaping.

Recreation and Parks Director Alex Posada accepted the plaque, but noted his staff members in the audience and those who ensure year after year that the site looks “spiffy and ready to go.”

This year, his staff redesigned the landscaping and polished the monument, Posada added.

“We really do want to acknowledge the city and particularly the Recreation and Parks Department for taking on that ongoing, often unheralded work, of making sure this memorial doesn’t fade, that it continues to be an appropriate recognition of those who are memorialized here,” Morris said.

“We know that’s a commitment. We know that’s something that will never end and we appreciate your willingness to do that.”

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 