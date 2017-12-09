Monday, April 16 , 2018, 11:08 am | A Few Clouds 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Freedom Monument Veterans Memorial Makes Room for Orcutt Soldier Killed in Vietnam

Recognized for bravery and heroism during 1968 battle, Richard Landers takes rightful place among those honored by Santa Maria for service and sacrifice

Siblings and children of Richard Landers attend a ceremony to add his name to Santa Maria’s Freedom Monument Veterans Memorial on Thursday. Landers, a 19-year-old Army private first class from Orcutt, was killed in action during a 1968 battle with the Việt Cộng.

(Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

< 2335 > of 8
Mayor Alice Patino calls for a love and resepect for America. “We didn’t get here by being a bunch of pansies,” she says. “We got here because our men and women were willing to fight, willing to fight for what we have today.”

(Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

< 2337 > of 8
Michael Stadnick Jr., commander of the Central Coast Veterans Honor Guard, performs Taps during the Freedom Monument Veterans Memorial ceremony on Thursday in Santa Maria.

(Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

< 2338 > of 8
Bob Hatch, a highly decorated Vietnam veteran and co-founder of the Freedom Monument Veterans Memorial, delivers the keynote speech during the annual ceremony marking the 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

(Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

< 2339 > of 8
Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Dieana Mosely from Vandenberg Air Force Base thanks Santa Maria for its recognition of fallen military members and the support of their families.

(Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

< 2340 > of 8
The name of Army Pfc. Richard Landers joins other Vietnam veterans remembered by the Freedom Monument Veterans Memorial in Santa Maria.

(Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

< 2341 > of 8
Santa Barbara County Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino at the Freedom Monument Veterans Memorial on Thursday in Santa Maria. “He lost his life in that battle but he did so in a heroic way,” he says of the late Army Pfc. Richard Landers, an Orcutt resident who was killed in combat during the Vietnam War.

(Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

< 2342 > of 8
The Santa Maria Police Department Honor Guard presents the flag during the Freedom Monument Veterans Memorial on Thursday.

(Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

< 2343 > of 8
 
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | December 9, 2017 | 11:55 p.m.

An Orcutt soldier who was killed in action during the Vietnam War was added to Santa Maria’s Freedom Monument Veterans Memorial during a formal ceremony Thursday.

A plaque on the monument now includes the name of Army Pfc. Richard R. Landers, who was killed May 2, 1968, while serving with the 3rd Battalion, 506th Airborne Infantry.

On that day, the 19-year-old soldier was defending a military base in Binh Thuy while engaged in a fierce gun battle with the Việt Cộng.

“Richard was mortally wounded from the engagement, but because of his efforts and that of a fellow soldier who was wounded but survived, the enemy was kept at bay until reinforcements arrived,” said Dave Cross, Freedom Monument co-founder.

“There’s no way we can possibly ease the heartbreak that his family has endured since that fateful day,” he said. “But by allowing us to recognize Richard and place a plaque in his honor, we can make certain that his sacrifice will never be forgotten by our community.”

Landers’ brother, Alfred, recalled the moment that his family received the news.

“I saw my mother turn into an old woman that day when she found out,” he said.

Also attending the ceremony were two other siblings, including Landers’ twin sister, along with two of his children, Jeff and Lisa.

Santa Barbara County Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino noted the overuse of the word hero in today’s society, but called Landers’ actions in combat “absolutely courageous and heroic.”

“Here he was thousands of miles from his hometown of Orcutt with only his weapon, another soldier next to him and a desire to protect the rest of his unit,” he said. “He lost his life in that battle but he did so in a heroic way.”

Since its original dedication on Dec. 7, 2011, the Freedom Monument — located in front of the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center at 600 S. McClelland St. — has seen the addition of 112 other names of military members killed while serving, from World War I through current conflicts.

Thursday marked the 76th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor during World War II, and organizers recognized the occasion, as well.

“We pause today to recommit ourselves to the principles that make America what it is today, and to remember the high cost of hard-won freedom and to honor the 112 men memorialized on the wall behind me who died while protecting it,” said Bob Hatch, a highly decorated Vietnam veteran and Freedom Monument co-founder.

“Richard Landers, the 113th man we also honor here today, willingly defended what he rightly thought was precious — the right of people everywhere to determine their own future, free of oppression and fear,” he added. “We must never forget that it was his sacrifice that helped sustain this nation.”

Mayor Alice Patino noted the importance of honoring military members, recalling relatives who returned from war changed by their service.

She also said she is bothered by those disrespecting the American flag, noting immigrants who give up everything to get to the United States but then want to change the nation once here.

“I wish that not only would they love my country, and love our country, but respect our country for what it is,” she said. “We didn’t get here by being a bunch of pansies. We got here because our men and women were willing to fight, willing to fight for what we have today.”

Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Diena Mosely from Vandenberg Air Force Base said it’s comforting to know there are communities like Santa Maria that honor fallen military members and embrace their families.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 