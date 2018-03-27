‘Freedom Song’ Explores Shackles of Internal Bondage

As part of the Tikkun Olam series, the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara and Jewish Family Service have partnered with Beit T'shuvah to present Freedom Song, the musical, 7-9 p.m., Wednesday, March 28, at 524 Chapala St.

Freedom Song is a transformative musical that shatters the myth of Jews being immune to addiction.

From Los Angeles’s Beit T'shuvah, Freedom Song poses a stark question: What are you a slave to?

Using song and dance, tears and laughter, and a post show discussion with the cast, Freedom Song is designed to reveal the real-life struggle against the "bondage of self" that individuals fight every day.

Tickets are $15 online, $20 at the door. To buy tickets online, visit https://jewishsantabarbara.org/community-calendar/freedom-song. Online purchases is urged as space is limited.

For more information, call 957-1116.

— Ruth Dubin Steinberg for Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara.