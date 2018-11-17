Freedom Warming Centers Collecting Socks to Warm Soles of Needy

The Freedom Warming Centers will conduct a Sock Drive, Dec. 1-15, to benefit those served by the Freedom Warming Centers.

Little things like socks often are taken for granted. Some people collect colorful socks for fun, just because they like them. However, there are thousands of people in Santa Barbara County who do not have even one pair of clean socks.

Socks are the most requested clothing by homeless individuals. Imagine walking all day in worn-out socks or no socks at all. Socks can help reduce infections and other foot care conditions

To help the homeless in the community, donate a pair of socks (or two); conduct a sock drive at your business, church, classroom, or social organization; or donate a gift card and Freedom Warming Centers will buy the socks.

Drop off locations for the footwear are:

Santa Barbara: Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara (church office), 1535 Santa Barbara St., 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

Santa Maria: 731 S Lincoln St., 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

For more information, contact Angel Lopez, community engagement coordinator, 805-636-5174, or email [email protected]

Freedom Warming Centers are the only rapid-response, emergency shelter with locations in Santa Maria, Santa Barbara, Isla Vista, Carpenteria, and Lompoc.

For some 10 years, the centers have provided overnight shelter during winter months when weather conditions can be life-threatening for those living outdoors or in other places unfit for human habitation.

— Angel Lopez for Freedom Warming Centers.



