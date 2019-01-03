Freedom Warming Centers Open Jan. 5

Freedom Warming Centers shelters will be open overnight 6 p.m.-6 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 5-Sunday, Jan. 6 at the following locations:
Santa Maria
Cornerstone Church
1026 Sierra Madre
Lompoc
Peace Lutheran Church
1000 W. Ocean Blvd.
Santa Barbara
First United Methodist Church
305 E. Anapamu St.
Carpinteria
Carpinteria Community Church
1111 Vallecito Road
Isla Vista
University Methodist Church
892 Camino Del Sur
Shuttle service to Santa Barbara available at 5:30 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. Hotline number is 805-324-2372.
— Freedom Warming Centers.