Freedom Warming Centers Open Jan. 6-7

Freedom Warming Centers shelters will be open overnight 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6 to 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 7, at the following locations:
Santa Maria
Cornerstone Church
1026 Sierra Madre
Lompoc
Peace Lutheran Church
1000 W. Ocean Blvd.
Santa Barbara – Sunday night
Trinity Episcopal Church
1500 State St.
Carpinteria
Carpinteria Community Church
1111 Vallecito Road
Isla Vista
University Methodist Church
892 Camino Del Sur
Shuttle service to Santa Barbara @ 5:30 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.
Hotline number, 805-324-2372.
— Freedom Warming Centers.