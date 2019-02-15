Freedom Warming Centers Open Overnight Feb. 15

Freedom Warming Centers shelters will be open overnight 6 p.m.-6 am. Friday, Feb. 15, at the following locations:
Carpinteria
Veterans Memorial Building
941 Walnut Ave.
Santa Barbara
Trinity Episcopal Church
1500 State St.
Santa Maria
Salvation Army
200 W. Cook St.
Lompoc
Peace Lutheran Church
1000 W. Ocean Blvd.
Isla Vista
University Methodist Church
892 Camino Del Sur
Shuttle service 5:30 to Santa Barbara
Hotline number 805-324-2372.
— Freedom Warming Centers.
Talk to Us!
Please take Noozhawk's audience survey to help us understand what you expect — and want — from us. It'll take you just a few minutes. Thank you!Get Started >