Freedom Warming Centers Open Overnight Feb. 18

Freedom Warming Centers will be open overnight, 6 p.m.-6 a.m. Monday, Feb. 18, at the following locations:
Santa Barbara
Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara
1535 Santa Barbara St.
Santa Maria
Salvation Army
200 W. Cook St.
Lompoc
Peace Lutheran Church
1000 W. Ocean Ave.
Isla Vista
University Methodist Church
892 Camino del Sur
Shuttle service to Santa Barbara at 5:30.
Hotline number 805-324-2372.
— Freedom Warming Centers.
Talk to Us!
Please take Noozhawk's audience survey to help us understand what you expect — and want — from us. It'll take you just a few minutes. Thank you!Get Started >