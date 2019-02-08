Freedom Warming Centers Open Overnight Feb. 8

Freedom Warming Centers will be open overnight 6 p.m.-6 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at the following locations:
Carpenteria
Carpinteria Community Church
1111 Vallecito Road
Santa Barbara
First Methodist Church
305 E. Anapamu St.
Isla Vista
University Methodist Church
892 Camino Del Sur
Shuttle service 5:30 p.m. to Santa Barbara
Santa Maria
Salvation Army
200 W. Cook St.
Lompoc
Peace Lutheran Church
1000 W. Ocean Blvd.
Hotline number 805-324-2372.
— Freedom Warming Centers.
