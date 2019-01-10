Freedom Warming Centers Open Overnight Jan. 11-12

Freedom Warming Centers will be open 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11, to 6 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, at the following Santa Barbara County locations:
Santa Maria
Salvation Army
200 W. Cook St.
Lompoc
Peace Lutheran Church
1000 W. Ocean Blvd.
Santa Barbara
Trinity Episcopal Church
1500 State St.
Carpinteria
Carpinteria Community Church
1111 Vallecito Road
Isla Vista
University Methodist Church
892 Camino Del Sur
Shuttle service to Santa Barbara - 5:30 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.
Hotline number, 805-324-2372.
— Freedom Warming Centers.