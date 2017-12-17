Freedom Warming Centers Shelters Open Sunday Night

Due to poor air quality in Santa Barbara, Freedom Warming Centers has the following announcements:
The shelter at the Unitarian Church, 1535 Santa Barbara St., Santa Barbara, will be open 6 p.m.- 6 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 17 to Monday, Dec. 18.
Due to normal weather related activation triggers, Freedom Warming Centers will activate its Lompoc shelter, 6 p.m.-6 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 17 to Monday, Dec. 18, at Peace Lutheran Church, 1000 W. Ocean Blvd.
Freedom Warming Centers hotline is 324-2372
— Kathy Hayes for Freedom Warming Centers.