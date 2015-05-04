Freeman’s Flying Chicken Cooks Up New Dinner Club

Freeman’s Flying Chicken has introduced a new way to do dinner, and it’s one of a kind. Now available throughout the Santa Barbara and Goleta communities, the Freeman’s Flying Chicken “Dinner Club” is a special online service that allows a customer to sign up, select the night of the week that they want dinner delivered and pre-choose what they want to eat dinner.

New “club only” dinners and sides are available, as well as special reduced pricing to club members, and side dishes can be swapped out or upgraded with the click of a button.

Freeman’s goal with this new offering is to make it easier for busy families to bring the family dinner back.

“We’re trying to give mom or dad the ease that not only do they not have to cook, but they can sit down and enjoy the hassle-free and healthful convenience of Freeman’s Flying Chicken on a regular schedule at a time that works for them,” owner Paul Freeman said.

Freeman hopes that others will pick up on the idea, too. Parents can order for hungry college students or people with parents or home-bound relatives can purchase to be sure there is at least one healthy meal delivered each week.

“There are many ways this service could be used,” Freeman added.

As part of this launch, Freeman will be offering a new “Southwestern” dinner that includes corn tossed with cilantro and bell peppers and spritzed with fresh lime, its signature spicy black beans, and new creamy chipotle aioli sauce. The dinner is currently available to club members only. Additional “club only” meals will be released in the coming months, including special dishes for vegetarian and gluten-free diners.

The new club site is club.freemansflyingchicken.com, and it’s free to sign up. Also this month, Freeman’s has expanded its catering service, bringing tasty and healthful food to birthday parties, team dinners, wedding dinners and other events in town.

Noelle Ballew heads up the catering sales team and can be reached at [email protected]. Take out or delivery orders can be placed online or by calling. For walk-up and take-out orders, FFC is located just inside Gate C of Earl Warren, right off of Highway 101 at the Las Positas exit in Santa Barbara.

Freeman’s Flying Chicken is open from 4 to 9 p.m. seven days a week.

— Noelle Ballew is the catering sales director for Freeman’s Flying Chicken.