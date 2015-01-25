Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 1:20 pm | Mostly Cloudy 61º

 
 
 
 

Freeman’s Flying Chicken Expands Delivery Area, Menu

By | January 25, 2015 | 10:15 p.m.

Freeman’s Flying Chicken has expanded its delivery area! Now, from Fairview Avenue in Goleta to Milpas Street in Santa Barbara, you and your family can enjoy a perfectly prepared rotisserie chicken dinner, with classic side dishes, to give you a night (or two) off and out of the kitchen.

Open from 4 to 9 p.m. daily, Freeman’s Flying Chicken is centrally located at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real. Order online, from your mobile device, or by phone for pick up or delivery. Freeman’s goal is to bring healthy and flavorful dinner options delivered right to your door, with a cost-effective angle in mind.

Newly added to the complete dinners is the tender Teriyaki Chicken Dinner with stir-fried veggies. Dinner combinations can be ordered in three sizes: Medium serves 1-2; Large serves 3-4; and Extra Large serves 4-5. Prices range from $19.50 to $34.50.

Five other family-style dinners on the menu are barbecue, Greek, Cuban, All-American and Italian. The sides for all of the dinners can be purchased a la carte to create your own dinner combination. Big, chunky chocolate chip cookies or rice crispy treats finish off with a sweet note.

And speaking of sweet ...

On Sunday, Feb. 14, Freeman’s Flying Chicken will add a beautiful single red rose to make the dinner of your choice a real “Sweetheart” feast.

For walk up or pick-up orders, Freeman’s Flying Chicken is located inside Gate C at Earl Warren Showgrounds, just off Highway 101 at the Las Positas Road exit in Santa Barbara.

Click here for more information about Freeman’s Flying Chicken, or call 805.765.9200.

— Maureen McFadden of McFadden & McFadden Public Relations represents Freeman’s Flying Chicken.

