Freeway Offramp Shut Down as Motorhome Is Destroyed by Fire

Incident occurred on the Hope Avenue offramp from northbound Highway 101 in Santa Barbara

A motorhome was destroyed by fire Wednesday in Santa Barbara, forcing closure of a Highway 101 offramp.

Firefighters responded at about 11:15 a.m. to the Hope Avenue offramp from northbound Highway 101, where they found an RV engulfed in flames, according to Ryan Di Giulio, a fire investigator with the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The older-model motorhome experienced mechanical problems on the freeway and pulled off onto the onramp, Di Giulio said.

Moments later, smoke began pouring from the engine compartment, and the vehicle burst into flames.

A man and woman in the vehicle were able to escape and were not injured, he said.

The California Highway Patrol blocked off the offramp while firefighters doused the flames and the wreckage was removed.

