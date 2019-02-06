Pixel Tracker

Wednesday, February 6 , 2019, 11:27 pm | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Freeze, Frost Warnings Issued for Santa Barbara County

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | February 6, 2019 | 10:35 p.m.

Freezing temperatures were expected for parts of Santa Barbara County early Thursday, with most other areas experiencing chilly conditions

Lows between 29 and 32 were forecast for the Santa Ynez Valley, Lompoc, Santa Maria and Vandenberg Air Force Base between midnight and 9 a.m. Thursday, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Freeze Warning.

“A hard freeze can kill crops and sensitive vegetation, and harm outdoor pets and livestock,” the NWS said in its warning. “Extended exposure to cold can cause hypothermia.”

A Frost Advisory was issued for the county’s South Coast, with temperatures in the low- to mid-30s expected.

The Freedom Warming Centers will be activated in the North County from 6 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday.

The centers are at the Salvation Army, 200 W. Cook St., in Santa Maria, and Peace Lutheran Church, 1000 W. Ocean Blvd., in Lompoc.

The center hotline is 805.324.2372.

Sunny skies are expected Thursday, but highs likely won’t get out of the upper-50s.

Rain is likely again Friday night, mainly between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Saturday, according to the NWS.

North County communities are expected to get less than 1/2 inch of rain, with about 1/4 of an inch on the South Coast.

Click here for the latest forecast.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Talk to Us!

Please take Noozhawk's audience survey to help us understand what you expect — and want — from us. It'll take you just a few minutes. Thank you!

Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 