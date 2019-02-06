Freeze, Frost Warnings Issued for Santa Barbara County

Freezing temperatures were expected for parts of Santa Barbara County early Thursday, with most other areas experiencing chilly conditions

Lows between 29 and 32 were forecast for the Santa Ynez Valley, Lompoc, Santa Maria and Vandenberg Air Force Base between midnight and 9 a.m. Thursday, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Freeze Warning.

“A hard freeze can kill crops and sensitive vegetation, and harm outdoor pets and livestock,” the NWS said in its warning. “Extended exposure to cold can cause hypothermia.”

A Frost Advisory was issued for the county’s South Coast, with temperatures in the low- to mid-30s expected.

The Freedom Warming Centers will be activated in the North County from 6 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday.

The centers are at the Salvation Army, 200 W. Cook St., in Santa Maria, and Peace Lutheran Church, 1000 W. Ocean Blvd., in Lompoc.

The center hotline is 805.324.2372.

Sunny skies are expected Thursday, but highs likely won’t get out of the upper-50s.

Rain is likely again Friday night, mainly between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Saturday, according to the NWS.

North County communities are expected to get less than 1/2 inch of rain, with about 1/4 of an inch on the South Coast.

