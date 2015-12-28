Monday, April 2 , 2018, 6:07 pm | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Freeze Warning for Santa Maria, Lompoc, Santa Ynez Valley

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | December 28, 2015 | 4:02 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for the Santa Ynez Valley and northern Santa Barbara County areas Monday night, anticipating temperatures at or below freezing until 9 a.m. Tuesday. 

“Protective measures to save crops and sensitive vegetation should be taken,” the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management said in an advisory. 

“Vulnerable animals and pets should be kept indoors in a house or barn.” 

The warning impacts Santa Maria, Lompoc, Vandenberg Village, Solvang and Santa Ynez Valley areas. 

Santa Barbara County has opened the Freedom Warming Centers Monday night through Thursday night.

Scroll down for a full list of active locations. 

A wind advisory is in place Monday night through mid-Tuesday for southern Santa Barbara County, including the South Coast, San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area and Dick Smith Wilderness Area. 

Winds of 20-30 miles per hour and gusts up to 50 mph will develop Monday evening and last until about noon Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The strongest winds will be in and below passes and canyons of Santa Ynez Mountains.

Freedom Warming Center locations:

Santa Barbara:

Trinity Episcopal

1500 State St., Santa Barbara

6 p.m. to 6 a.m. 

Isla Vista:

University Methodist Church

892 Camino Del Sur, Isla Vista

6 p.m. to 6 a.m. 

Carpinteria:

Veterans’ Memorial Building

941 Walnut Ave.

6 p.m. to 6 a.m. 

Lompoc:

Peace Lutheran Church

1000 W. Ocean Blvd., Lompoc

Santa Maria: 

Salvation Army

200 W. Cook St., Santa Maria

6 p.m. to 6 a.m. 

For more information, contact the hotline at 805.324.2372 or email [email protected]

“The mission of the Freedom Warming Center is to relieve the suffering and save the lives of our neighbors without homes on nights of severe weather conditions,” organizers said. 

“Pets and couples are allowed. There is no sobriety required.”

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

