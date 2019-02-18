Pixel Tracker

Freeze Warning, Wind Advisory Issued for Parts of Santa Barbara County

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | February 18, 2019 | 6:07 p.m.

Forecasters are urging Santa Barbara County residents to prepare for chilly and windy conditions overnight Monday into Tuesday.

A Freeze Warning will be in effect from 3 a.m. until 8 a.m. Tuesday throughout the North County, including the communities of Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg Air Force Base.

Temperatures are expected to fall to between 28 and 32 degrees in sheltered areas for 3-5 hours, according to the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“A freeze can kill crops and sensitive vegetation, and harm outdoor pets and livestock,” the NWS said in its warning. “Extended exposure to cold can cause hypothermia.”

The county’s South Coast, including the communities of Santa Barbara, Montecito and Carpinteria, will be under a Wind Advisory until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

North winds of 20-30 mph — with gusts to 40 mph — are expected, with the strongest winds below canyons and passes.

“Gusty winds will make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles,” forecasters said. “Affected roadways include Highway 101 along the Santa Barbara County South Coast and below Gaviota Pass, as well as Highway 154 below San Marcos Pass.”

The county's Freedom Warming Centers will be open from 6 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday at the following locations:

» Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara, 1535 Santa Barbara St.
 
» Salvation Army in Santa Maria, 200 W. Cook St.
 
» Peace Lutheran Church in Lompoc, 1000 W. Ocean Ave.
 
» The hotline number for the centers is 805.324.2372/

Clear skies are expected Tuesday, with highs in the upper-50s.

There is a 20-percent chance of rain showers Wednesday, increasing to 50-percent Wednesday night, and dropping to 30-percent on Thursday.

Sunny conditions are in the forecast Friday through the weekend.

Click here for the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

