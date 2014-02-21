Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 11:57 am | Partly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 

French-Inspired Fundraiser to Benefit All Saints By-the-Sea Preschool

By Wendy Jenson for All Saints By-the-Sea Preschool | February 21, 2014 | 11:19 a.m.

Date night in Paris! Well, not exactly, but the next best thing is the très chic Hôtel Costes gala at the Coral Casino at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 8.

An annual benefit for All Saints By-the-Sea Preschool (last year’s retro theme was "Mad Men"), this year the Coral Casino will be transformed into the opulent Hôtel Costes, a Parisian hotel famed for its music and nightlife.

“Think French castle with a side of disco ball,” event co-chairs Gianna Colombo and Talina Hermann said.

The evening will include a cocktail hour with a silent auction, dinner with a live auction, and dancing to the musical stylings of DJ Fab, himself a French import. Dress is fierce: black, maroon, lace and animal prints. Roar!

For almost 50 years, the nonprofit All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Parish School has served children ages 2½ to 5 with a quality early childhood education.

Colombo, a mom to three young boys, says All Saints is not to be confused with day care: “The teachers are licensed in early childhood education and they approach teaching in varied styles to appeal to all types of learners: kinesthetic, visual, auditory and tactile.”

Hermann, whose daughter attends ASBTS, said: “The teachers genuinely care for our children. There’s a real sense of community and family.”

Both moms praise the school for its emphasis on teaching gratitude and respect for one another.

The evening’s proceeds will benefit the school’s curriculum, classrooms, facilities and scholarship fund. Tickets are $150, and the gala is open to all All Saints families, past, present and incoming. It’s a parents’ party! For additional information, please contact Hermann at 310.804.9160 or Colombo at 805.895.8842.

— Wendy Jenson is the Hotel Costes gala publicist for All Saints By-the-Sea Preschool.

