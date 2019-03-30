French Dance Company Ballet Preljocaj Performing at The Granada

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents the world-renowned French dance company Ballet Preljocaj performing La Fresque (The Painting on the Wall), the newest of choreographer Angelin Preljocaj's evocative renderings of fairy tales.

The program will be at 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, in the Granada Theatre.

Based on a Chinese folk story, the work for 10 dancers immerses the audience in a fantastical world using riveting choreography, evocative sets and an electro-fusion score by Air co-founder Nicolas Godin,

Preljocaj's La Fresque navigates the space between representation and reality as it interprets the Chinese tale of a painting come to life and a journey into another dimension.

Ideas of illusion, transcendence and the place of art in today's society are omnipresent in this work by one of the world's foremost contemporary choreographers.

"Known for intensely physical, formally complex pieces that often invoke narrative without making it explicit" (The New York Times), Preljocaj's collaborations across fields including fashion, design and literature inform his productions based on classic stories such as Romeo and Juliet and Snow White.

Once upon a time, there were two travelers, one called Chu and the other Meng. On a rainy, windy day, they arrived at a small temple.

In this peaceful place where the silence was disrupted only by squalls of rain, a hermit who lived there invited the two to look at a magnificent fresco painted on a temple wall.

The fresco showed a group of girls in a copse of parasol pines. One girl was picking flowers. She was smiling sweetly, her lips were as bright as the flesh of cherries, and her eyes were bright.

Chu was fascinated by her long, loose dark hair, the symbol of young girls and single women. He stared at the girl so intensely for such a long time that he felt as if he was floating in the air and was transported inside the painting.

The adventure lasted for several years, years of idyll and happiness, until one day some warriors chased Chu out of the world of the fresco. When he returned to the real world, his friend Meng had only been looking for him for a few minutes.

The two friends looked at the fresco. The girl was still there, but her hair was now in a magnificent chignon, the symbol of married women.

"The Painting on the Wall, inspired by the famous eponymous Chinese story, tells us about this journey into another dimension where the picture becomes a place of transcendence and physical being enters into a relationship with the picture," said Angelin Preljocaj, artistic director and choreographer.

"This question of the picture is at the heart of our investigation. It also evokes Plato's cave and its shadows, which question our existence," he said.

"The ballet seeks to explore the mysterious relations between representation and reality, sites at which the dance creates the bonds that link the fixed image and movement, instantaneity and duration, the live and the inert," he said.

"This metaphor running through the Chinese tale raises the question of representation in our civilization. It speaks to us of the place of art in today’s society," he said.

Preljocaj was born in Paris, and began studying classical ballet before turning to contemporary dance, which he studied with Karin Waehner, Zena Rommett and Merce Cunningham, and later with Viola Farber and Quentin Rouillier.

He then joined Dominique Bagouet before founding his own company in December 1984. Preljocaj has created 52 choreographic works, ranging from solo pieces to larger formations.

He works regularly with other artists, including Enki Bilal, Goran Vejvoda, Air, Granular Synthesis, Fabrice Hyber, Karlheinz Stockhausen, Jean Paul Gaultier, Laurent Mauvignier, Natacha Atlas and Azzedine Alaïa.

Preljocaj's productions are now part of the repertoire of companies around the world, many of which also commission original productions from him, including the New York City Ballet, La Scala of Milan, Staatsoper Berlin and Paris Opera Ballet.

He has also directed and collaborated on several films of his own choreographic work.

Preljocaj has received numerous awards, including the Benois de la Danse in 1995; a Bessie Award in 1997; les Victoires de la Musique, 1997; a Globe de Cristal for Snow White in 2009; and the Samuel H. Scripps/American Dance Festival Award in 2014.

Created in December 1984 by Angelin Preljocaj, the Preljocaj company became the National Choreographic Centre of Champigny-sur-Marne and Val-de-Marne in 1989.

In 1996, the ballet was welcomed at the Cité du Livre in Aix-en-Provence and became Ballet Preljocaj – National Choreographic Centre of the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur Region, the Bouches-du-Rhône Department, the Pays d’Aix Community and the city of Aix-en-Provence.

Since founding his company, now composed of 24 dancers, Preljocaj has created 50 choreographic works, ranging from solo to larger formations. The company performs about 100 dates per year on tour in France and abroad.

Beyond the repertory performances, Ballet Preljocaj has worked to bring dance to Aix-en-Provence and neighboring communities.

The outreach has included lectures on dance interpretation through video, open public rehearsals, dance classes and workshops and dance interventions in urban public space, all means of viewing and understanding dance from different perspectives.

In 2006, Ballet Preljocaj moved into a new home in Aix-en-Provence, The Pavillon Noir. The space was designed by the architect Rudy Ricciotti exclusively for dance.

The space allows artists to experience the entire creative process, from workshops and rehearsals to staging and performance. Performances are programmed year round, both artistic director Preljocaj’s creations and from other invited companies.

