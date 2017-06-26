Say, ‘Oui, Oui’ to French Festival

The Santa Barbara French Festival invites members of the community and beyond to celebrate the resilient, rich and entertaining French culture, at the 29th Annual French Festival, July 15-16 at Oak Park in Santa Barbara.

There will be food, wine, mimosas, crepes, pastries, crafts, music, dance and the traditional Canine Cavalcade.

The event, which celebrates France's Bastille Day, is produced by Center Stage Theater and Speaking of Stories, two nonprofit groups fostering the arts in Santa Barbara.

For the two-day festival, Santa Barbara celebrates its nickname the American Riviera, as the event transforms Oak Park into a French village that comes to life at 11 a.m. each day when entertainment opens on three stages and continues until 7 p.m.

The stages will be filled with dance and music from more than 30 different acts including performances, audience participation and instruction. Annual favorites are: Tango, Django Reinhardt tributes, and the Femme Fatales Drag Revue.

Visitors can catch Can-Can and French Polynesian dancers, West African belly dancing, and French arias.

Performers from the Accordion International Music Society of Santa Barbara will demonstrate the scope of music that accordions can provide, and for those who want to move to accordion melodies, a dance floor will be provided.

Other activities include games of pétanque at the King’s Court; and armored tournament combat in the style of 15th century French Deeds of Arms performed by the members of the Armed Combat League.

Visitors can brush up on their Francais in the French Conversation Booth and play a game of Mille Bornes, or shop for French tablecloths and hand-crafted jewelry.

For youngsters, there is the droid scavenger hunt; face-painting; or meeting Jellie Beanz, grand marshalette of the Canine Cavalcade.

Festival attendees are encouraged to bring their dog-and-people-friendly canine family members. The on-leash dog-friendly festival features the Canine Cavalcade, a parade for people and pets on Saturday and Sunday.

The Canine Cavalcade begins at the base of the Eiffel Tower at 6 p.m. both days, and culminates on the Eiffel Stage where each participant can enjoy a moment in the spotlight. There is also a costume contest, complete with prizes.

For those interested in travel, Santa Barbara Travel Bureau booth workers will be on hand to help plan real French getaways. And festival attendees can go to the Information Booth to get raffle tickets to possibly win a $500 voucher on United Airlines.

The French Festival helps to fund Center Stage Theatre and Speaking of Stories year 'round.

Event sponsors include Santa Barbara Travel, Kronenbourg 1664, Perrier, Santa Barbara Independent, Paseo Nuevo Shops & Restaurants, Diabolo French Soda, HiddenProvence.com, Tent Merchants, DSR Audio, and EdHat.

For more details, visit FrenchFestival.com.

— Teri Ball for the Santa Barbara French Festival.